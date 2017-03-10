Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Wow we ran so many interesting features from staff and contributors this week. What a great way to go out before we die in a Doritos fire at SXSW. Tom Breihan wrote about Biggie Smalls, Don Q, and Laura Marling. Lindsey Rhoades went long on Arthur Russell and Xiu Xiu. Stephen Deusner chatted with Aimee Mann. Chris DeVille interviewed Alex Lahey and reflected on Future and Sound Of Silver. In other notable album anniversaries, Gabriela Tully Claymore celebrated The Velvet Underground & Nico, Ryan Leas ranked The Joshua Tree, and Austin Brown revisited Neon Bible. Nate Patrin checked in on Michael McDonald’s reputation. And more! But start with those and lemme know if you find any typos.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|bakedbeans
|Score:23 | Mar 3rd
big ol’ snub for editor-in-chief’s choice
|#9
|explanationpoint
|Score:23 | Mar 3rd
I’m in the top comments and the bottom comments….truly a display of the duality of man….
|#8
|mr. gruff the atheist goat
|Score:24 | Mar 7th
See also: Beach House, Real Estate, The National. Bands whose consistency is comforting.
This song is unsurprisingly awesome. It would fit anywhere on Helplessness Blues but that’s okay with me.
|#7
|stereodog
|Score:24 | Mar 9th
That’s the oldest trick in “I’m down with the gays” book, and I’m not buying it. Also, Migos makes trash music; I’m a Migosphobic dog!
|#6
|Nick Harley
|Score:24 | Mar 7th
New Fleet Foxes is very fleet and foxy.
|#5
|undergroundspoon
|Score:25 | Mar 6th
Still the most slept-on Arcade Fire album (if there is such a thing) and my personal favorite.
That run of songs from “(Antichrist)” through “My Body is a Cage” is a closing run all-timer.
|#4
|saul wright
|Score:27 | Mar 5th
Jesus, man. Nobody cares who you find attractive. Please shut up about it.
|#3
|YouBeautifulBastard
|Score:29 | Mar 5th
The intersection of the sets of men who view Taylor as their “Aryan goddess” and men who would purchase VR porn equipment is quite large
|#2
|eastside tilly
|Score:29 | Mar 3rd
|#1
|dansolo
|Score:37 | Mar 5th
Not to be simplistic about it, but Swift also rhymes with Rift.
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-16 | Mar 5th
http://i.huffpost.com/gen/1845177/thumbs/o-KISSY-FACE-570.jpg
|#4
|drummer729
|Score:-21 | Mar 7th
Hopelessness blues is still overrated
|#3
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-22 | Mar 5th
Yeah, I don’t get it, I guess because she’s popular. She’s also extremely unattractive though.
|#2
|inthedeadofknight
|Score:-26 | Mar 5th
Yes, very much so. I also think she’s ugly AF sans all that I know about her shitty personality. She’s a 2×4 with a blonde wig on. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; downvote away, you fucks!
|#1
|
|Dave Foster
|Score:-28 | Mar 9th
So all it takes to be a legend is 2 barely tolerable albums that are recorded by a motherfucker too hungry to take the big mac outta his mouth before rapping, and getting shot. lmfao, you fuckin dickriders will say whoever you’re told to is the best lmfao. No one even talks about biggie other than on shit like this, yet he’s a lasting force… right lmfao
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|antigone
|Score:19 | Mar 7th
“Do they have beards because they are Fleet Foxes or are they Fleet Foxes because they have beards?”- Plato
