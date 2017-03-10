Dr. Luke Wants to Subpoena Kesha Fan Who Organized #FreeKesha Protests

The ongoing court saga between pop star Kesha Rose Sebert and her longtime writer/producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald took another interesting turn Friday (March 10) when court documents were released of Luke’s move to subpoena Michael Eisele, a fan who runs the @KeshaToday Twitter account and helped organize last year’s #FreeKesha protests.

Eisele, the motion for subpoena asserts, “closely coordinated” with the singer-songwriter “to spread Ms. Sebert’s defamatory statements and tarnish Plaintiffs’ reputation.” The document further accuses Kesha of “encouraging and assisting Mr. Eisele in creating bogus Internet ‘petitions’ and engaging in other tactics to pressure Sony Music Entertainment to terminate its business with Plaintiffs,” including the February 2016 #FreeKesha protests outside an NYC courthouse.

The document concludes that Eisele “has information that is material and necessary to the prosecution of this action” and calls for “the issuance of an open commission to enable [Plaintiffs] to obtain documents and other tangible things from Mr. Eisele and to take his deposition as a non-party witness in this action.”

Kesha and Dr. Luke have been engaged in dueling lawsuits since fall 2014.

Billboard has reached out to both Dr. Luke and Kesha for comment.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.

