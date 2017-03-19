Flock Of Dimes – “Potential”

Late last year, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner released If You See Me, Say Yes, her first full-length under the name Flock Of Dimes. And today, she’s shared a b-side from that album as a part of the anti-Trump series Our First 100 Days, perhaps the only good thing to come out of Trump’s presidency. “Potential” is a great song, and you can hear it below.
This was a b-side from IYSMSY. Very happy to see its wide release for such a good cause. It's hopeful. https://t.co/j0UNKJGYZQ
— Jenn Wasner (@flockofdimes) March 19, 2017