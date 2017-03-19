Flock Of Dimes – “Potential”

Late last year, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner released If You See Me, Say Yes, her first full-length under the name Flock Of Dimes. And today, she’s shared a b-side from that album as a part of the anti-Trump series Our First 100 Days, perhaps the only good thing to come out of Trump’s presidency. “Potential” is a great song, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days" target="_blank">Our First 100 Days by Flock of Dimes</a>