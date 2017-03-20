Leaked Gorillaz Demos Support Rumored New Album Tracklist

We’re approaching the return of Damon Albarn’s beloved art-pop project Gorillaz. Their UK festival Demon Days is coming up in June, and they’ve shared the Benjamin Clementine collab “Hallelujah Money.” Albarn likes to keep things enigmatic with this group, but in the current age, that’s harder and harder.

There’s a rumored tracklist for a new Gorillaz album out there on the internet, and it includes collabs with people like Danny Brown, Vince Staples, D.R.A.M., Kelela, Grace Jones, Pusha T, Mavis Staples, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, and Carly Simon. Lately, some leaks of possible demos have been floating around on the internet, and people on Reddit are claiming that those leaks confirm at least parts of that tracklist. So even if you don’t want to go hunting around on the dark web, there’s a strong possibility that we’ll soon get to hear Gorillaz team up with at least a few of those big names.

Meanwhile, Gorillaz have been sharing extremely brief clips of new music on Snapchat, and fans have taken to archiving those quick snatches of music on YouTube.

Here’s that alleged list of tracks in alphabetical order:

Andromeda (Feat. D.R.A.M.)

Ascension (Feat. Vince Staples)

Busted And Blue

Carnival (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)

Charger (Feat. Grace Jones)

Circle Of Friendz (Feat. Brandon Markell Holmes)

Halfway To The Halfway House (Feat. Peven Everett)

Hallelujah Money (Feat. Benjamin Clementine)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Interlude: New World

Interlude: Penthouse

Interlude: Talk Radio

Interlude: The Elephant

Interlude: The Non-conformist Oath

Intro: I Switched My Robot Off

Let Me Out (Feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

Momentz (Feat. De La Soul)

Out Of Body (Feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Voshana)

Saturnz Barz (Feat. Popcaan)

Sex Murder Party (Feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz)

She’s My Collar (Feat. Kali Uchis)

Strobelite (Feat. Peven Everett)

Submission (Feat. Danny Brown & Kelela)

The Apprentice (Feat. Rag’n’bone Man, Zebra Katz & Ray BLK)

Ticker Tape (Feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis)

We Got The Power (Feat. Jehnny Beth)

You have to figure it won’t be long now, right?