Preview New Robyn Song “Honey” Debuted In Last Night’s Girls

Right now, HBO’s Girls is finishing up a great six-season run, but its most iconic moment will probably already be the season-one scene where Hannah and Marnie have a bedroom dance party set to Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” So it was cool to see one of the final episodes of Girls end, last night, with another Robyn song. This time around, it was a new track, and some enterprising Twitter user used Shazam to learn that it’s called “Honey.” It’s a rippling dance-pop jam, and you can hear a decent chunk of it below, with some Adam Driver muttering laid overtop of it.

New Robyn song that played on Girls tonight is called 'Honey' https://t.co/UMabc8W5eU pic.twitter.com/FMNBJUhELR — Chris (@byalienmeans) March 20, 2017

Could we possibly get a new Robyn album sometime soon? Is that too much to hope for?