Craig Finn – “Young Lions” (The Constantines Cover)

The Hold Steady headmaster Craig Finn has a new solo album called We All Want The Same Things coming later this week, and he stopped by The Strombo Show on the CBC to promote it. Besides performing his own “Preludes” and “Be Honest,” Finn kicked out a cover of the Constantines’ Shine A Light classic “Young Lions,” a tune the Hold Steady have covered in the past. There’s also a fascinating interview. You can hear Finn’s Constantines cover here about 58 minutes in. Below, check out some concert footage of the Hold Steady doing the same song.

We All Want The Same Things is out 3/24 on Partisan. Pre-order it here.