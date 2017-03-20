Tim Heidecker – “Mar-A-Lago”

Absurdist comic Tim Heidecker has lately taken to trolling the shit out of Donald Trump and various other assorted right-wing goons with a series of satirical songs. And on his latest one, “Mar-A-Lago,” he gets into Trump’s habit of spending every single fucking weekend, at great taxpayer expense, at his Florida country club. The song is a fairly pitch-perfect parody of a gentle, Jimmy Buffet-style vacation-country song, the sort of thing that Kenny Chesney or Alan Jackson might sing. Sample lyrics: “And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis / Playing golf with retired baseball stars / And it makes me feel like I got a real big penis / Everything is gold, even the toilet bowls.” Check it out below, via Pitchfork.

<a href="http://timheidecker.bandcamp.com/track/mar-a-lago" target="_blank">Mar A Lago by Tim Heidecker</a>

You can buy “Mar-A-Lago” at Bandcamp, and proceeds go to the Everglades Foundation.