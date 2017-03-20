Stereogum’s Austin Oasis 2017 Yearbook

Stereogum Austin Oasis @ SXSW 2017 Poster

Congratulations to the SXSW Class Of 2017! For the third year in a row, Stereogum presented a marathon show at Austin’s Hole In The Wall. This year’s event was called Austin Oasis, because it felt like a break from the typical downtown festival chaos and because we thought maybe we could will an Oasis reunion into existence at a dive bar across the street from UT-Austin. That last part didn’t happen, but 26 fantastic bands played and — just like in 2016 and 2015 — we’ve put together a yearbook of sorts, giving all the bands superlatives to take with them into the next chapter of their lives. Check out our portraits and all the rest below.

Not Pictured: Hideout, White Reaper

Traveled The Farthest To Be Here: Alex Lahey

alexlahey
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Invite Their Parents To The Show: Charly Bliss

charlybliss
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Cast A Spell: Emily Reo

emilyreo
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Biggest Heartbreakers: Flasher

flasher
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Biggest Charmers: Forth Wanderers

forthwanderers
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Best Friends: Gurr

gurr
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Personality: Half Waif

halfwaif
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Eat Whataburger Before The Gig: IAN SWEET

iansweet
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Hardest Worker: Jay Som

jaysom
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Space Brothers: LVL UP

lvlup
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Darling Of The Afterglow: Lydia Ainsworth

lydiaainsworth
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Loudest: Melkbelly

melkbelly
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Tell It Like It Is: Muncie Girls

munciegirls
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Soulful: Nick Hakim

nickhakim
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most School Spirit: Peaer

peaer
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Lead The Revolution: Priests

priests
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Life Of The Party: PWR BTTM

pwrbttm
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Teacher Of The Year: Rick (from Pile)

rickfrompile
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Also Traveled The Farthest To Be Here: Slow Dancer

slowdancer
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Ask What Her Superlative Will Be At The Show: Snail Mail

snailmail2
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Make You Wish You Were In Their Band: The Spook School

spookschool
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Chillest: Stef Chura

stefchura
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Smiles: T-Rextasy

trextasy
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Class Clowns: Yucky Duster

yuckyduster
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
