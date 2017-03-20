Stereogum’s Austin Oasis 2017 Yearbook

Congratulations to the SXSW Class Of 2017! For the third year in a row, Stereogum presented a marathon show at Austin’s Hole In The Wall. This year’s event was called Austin Oasis, because it felt like a break from the typical downtown festival chaos and because we thought maybe we could will an Oasis reunion into existence at a dive bar across the street from UT-Austin. That last part didn’t happen, but 26 fantastic bands played and — just like in 2016 and 2015 — we’ve put together a yearbook of sorts, giving all the bands superlatives to take with them into the next chapter of their lives. Check out our portraits and all the rest below.
Not Pictured: Hideout, White Reaper
Traveled The Farthest To Be Here: Alex Lahey
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most Likely To Invite Their Parents To The Show: Charly Bliss
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most Likely To Cast A Spell: Emily Reo
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Biggest Heartbreakers: Flasher
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Biggest Charmers: Forth Wanderers
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Best Best Friends: Gurr
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Best Personality: Half Waif
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most Likely To Eat Whataburger Before The Gig: IAN SWEET
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Hardest Worker: Jay Som
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Best Darling Of The Afterglow: Lydia Ainsworth
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Loudest: Melkbelly
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most Likely To Tell It Like It Is: Muncie Girls
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most Soulful: Nick Hakim
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most School Spirit: Peaer
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most Likely To Lead The Revolution: Priests
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Life Of The Party: PWR BTTM
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Teacher Of The Year: Rick (from Pile)
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Also Traveled The Farthest To Be Here: Slow Dancer
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most Likely To Ask What Her Superlative Will Be At The Show: Snail Mail
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Most Likely To Make You Wish You Were In Their Band: The Spook School
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Chillest: Stef Chura
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Best Smiles: T-Rextasy
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum
Class Clowns: Yucky Duster
CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum