Stereogum’s Austin Oasis 2017 Yearbook

Congratulations to the SXSW Class Of 2017! For the third year in a row, Stereogum presented a marathon show at Austin’s Hole In The Wall. This year’s event was called Austin Oasis, because it felt like a break from the typical downtown festival chaos and because we thought maybe we could will an Oasis reunion into existence at a dive bar across the street from UT-Austin. That last part didn’t happen, but 26 fantastic bands played and — just like in 2016 and 2015 — we’ve put together a yearbook of sorts, giving all the bands superlatives to take with them into the next chapter of their lives. Check out our portraits and all the rest below.

Not Pictured: Hideout, White Reaper

Traveled The Farthest To Be Here: Alex Lahey

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Invite Their Parents To The Show: Charly Bliss

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Cast A Spell: Emily Reo

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Biggest Heartbreakers: Flasher

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Biggest Charmers: Forth Wanderers

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Best Friends: Gurr

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Personality: Half Waif

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Eat Whataburger Before The Gig: IAN SWEET

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Hardest Worker: Jay Som

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Space Brothers: LVL UP

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Darling Of The Afterglow: Lydia Ainsworth

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Loudest: Melkbelly

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Tell It Like It Is: Muncie Girls

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Soulful: Nick Hakim

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most School Spirit: Peaer

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Lead The Revolution: Priests

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Life Of The Party: PWR BTTM

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Teacher Of The Year: Rick (from Pile)

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Also Traveled The Farthest To Be Here: Slow Dancer

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Ask What Her Superlative Will Be At The Show: Snail Mail

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Most Likely To Make You Wish You Were In Their Band: The Spook School

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Chillest: Stef Chura

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Best Smiles: T-Rextasy

CREDIT: Montana Levy/Stereogum

Class Clowns: Yucky Duster