Stephin Merritt added to his massive discography this month with a new Magnetic Fields triple-album called 50 Song Memoir. He’s already released videos for “’85 Why I Am Not A Teenager,” “’81 How To Play The Synthesizer,” and “’83 Foxx And I,” and today he adds another for the exceedingly lovely “’88 Ethan Frome.” It’s a pencil-art narrative illustrated by Alex Petrowsky and animated by John Erickson. Watch below.

50 Song Memoir is out now. Purchase it here.