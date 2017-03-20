AD – “Basic” (Feat. O.T. Genasis) Video

Last year, the Compton rap hardass AD and the producer Sorry JayNari teamed up for the mixtape By The Way, one of the more impressive and underrated rap full-lengths I heard last year. Next month, they’ll team up once again for The Last Of The ’80s, a new collaborative album that’ll feature appearances from people like Wiz Khalifa, G Perico, and Kool John. First single “Basic” is a hard little West Coast slap on which AD and bellowing hitmaker O.T. Genasis fume about women. Check out the video below.

The Last Of The ’80s is out 4/28.