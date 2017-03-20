Adult Mom – “Full Screen”

We named Adult Mom a Band To Watch based on the strength of their charming and intimate 2015 debut LP, Momentary Lapse Of Happily, and today they’ve announced their sophomore album, Soft Spots, and shared its first single, “Full Screen.” It’s a gradual expansion of the group’s sound, and indicative of Stephanie Knipe’s growing confidence in utilizing their full band. “Full Screen” is a song about the unrealistic expectations that a partner can project onto you, and Knipe wryly lays out the conflict in its opening lines: “Do you full screen your porn? Do you think about me as you watch her crawl across the floor?” Listen via Rookie below.

Tracklist:

01 “Ephemeralness”

02 “Full Screen”

03 “J Station”

04 “Patience”

05 “Tenderness”

06 “Same”

07 “Steal The Lake From The Water”

08 “Drive Me Home”

09 “First Day Of Spring”

Soft Spots is out 5/19 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.