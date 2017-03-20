Stream Jim O’Rourke Steamroom 33

For the past few years, enigmatic avant-pop mastermind Jim O’Rourke has been regularly and quietly posting long, sprawling instrumental pieces on his Bandcamp page; he dropped two on us in January. Today, he’s come out with a new collection called Steamroom 33. It includes two longer pieces that O’Rourke contributed to Japanese films over the last few years: One for Wakamatsu Koji’s Kaien Hotel Blue, from 2011, and one from Takashi Makino’s On Generation And Corruption, which is currently making the international film-festival rounds. Stream those two tracks below.

<a href="http://steamroom.bandcamp.com/album/steamroom-33" target="_blank">Steamroom 33 by Jim O'Rourke</a>

You can buy Steamroom 33 at Bandcamp.