Stream UV-TV Glass

Last week, during the insanity of SXSW, a great record or two was always going to slip through the cracks. But I’m sorry to say that we completely slept on Glass, the new album from the Gainesville, Florida punk band UV-TV. The band plays a sort of sweet, melodic, ultra-hooky form of pop-punk, one that recalls the best tracks to emerge from the ’90s twee underground of the UK. But they supercharge those songs, playing them with the feverish ferocity of some of the best DIY hardcore of right now. We already posted the band’s song “Only Matters When” back in January. But you should really stream the entire record right now, and you can do that below.

<a href="http://derangedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/glass" target="_blank">Glass by UV-TV</a>

Glass is out now on Deranged Records.