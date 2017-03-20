Artist Portraits From SXSW 2017

Vagabon
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

A lot of bands descend upon Austin for SXSW every year, and this year a lot of those bands rolled through the Mazda Studio At Empire Garage for the shows presented by Stereogum and our friends at SPIN and Vibe. Some of them were performing, others were just there to hang out, but photographer Wilson Lee took some portraits of almost all of them. Check them out below.

Rick Ross

Rick Ross-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Danny Brown

Danny Brown-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Real Estate

Real Estate-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty-4
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

The New Pornographers

New Pornographers-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Mastodon

Mastadon-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Teklife

Teklife-5
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Sleigh Bells

Sleigh Bells-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Jamila Woods

Jamila Woods-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Girlpool

Girlpool-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Kelela

Kalela-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Hurray Riff Raff-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Hanson

Hanson-5
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Vagabon

Vagabon-5
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Julie Byrne

Julie Byrne-4
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Lizzo

Lizzo-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast-4
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Saba

Saba-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Jay Som

Jay Som-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Kweku Collins

Kweku Collins-5
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Allison Crutchfield

Allison Crutchfield-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Kate Nash

Kate Nash-5
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Lydia Ainsworth

Lydia Ainsworth-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Yo Gotti

Yo Gotti-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Show Me The Body

Show Me the Body-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

DJ Esco

DJ Esco-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Tei Shi

Tei Shi-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Jidenna

Jidenna-6
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Kodie Shane

Kodie Shane-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Mothers

Mothers-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Chastity Belt

Chastity Belt-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Diet Cig

Diet Cig-4
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Tkay Maidza

Tkay Maidza-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Hand Habits

Hand Habits-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

White Reaper

White Reaper-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Beach Slang

Beach Slang-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

The Drums

Drums-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Swift

Swift-4
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Rapsody

Rapsody-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Karen Elson

Karen Elson-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Potty Mouth

Potty Mouth-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Jacob Banks

Jacob Banks-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko-4
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Divine Council

Divine Council-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Lewis Del Mar

Lewis Del Mar-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

R.LUM.R

R.Lum.R-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Middle Kids

Middle Kids-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Nick Grant

Nick Grant-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

SSHH

SSHH-2
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

The Regrettes

The Regrettes-1
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Tall Heights

Tall Heights-3
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

The Big Moon

The Big Moon-5
CREDIT: Wilson Lee

Brandi Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus
CREDIT: Wilson Lee
Tags: Allison Crutchfield, Beach Slang, Brandi Cyrus, Chastity Belt, Danny Brown, Diet Cig, Divine Council, DJ Esco, Girlpool, Hand Habits, Hanson, Hayley Kiyoko, Hippo Campus, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Jacob Banks, Jamila Woods, Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Jidenna, Julie Byrne, Karen Elson, Kate Nash, Kelela, Kodie Shane, Kweku Collins, Lewis Del Mar, Lil Yachty, Lizzo, Lydia Ainsworth, Mastodon, Mazdasxsw, Middle Kids, Mothers, Nick Grant, Potty Mouth, R.LUM.R, Rapsody, Real Estate, Rick Ross, Saba, Show Me The Body, Sleigh Bells, Sshh, Swift, SXSW, Tall Heights, Tei Shi, Teklife, The Big Moon, The Drums, The New Pornographers, The Regrettes, Tkay Maidza, Vagabon, White Reaper, Yo Gotti