Artist Portraits From SXSW 2017

A lot of bands descend upon Austin for SXSW every year, and this year a lot of those bands rolled through the Mazda Studio At Empire Garage for the shows presented by Stereogum and our friends at SPIN and Vibe. Some of them were performing, others were just there to hang out, but photographer Wilson Lee took some portraits of almost all of them. Check them out below.

Rick Ross

Danny Brown

Real Estate

Lil Yachty

The New Pornographers

Mastodon

Teklife

Sleigh Bells

Jamila Woods

Girlpool

Kelela

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Hanson

Vagabon

Julie Byrne

Lizzo

Japanese Breakfast

Saba

Jay Som

Kweku Collins

Allison Crutchfield

Kate Nash

Lydia Ainsworth

Yo Gotti

Show Me The Body

DJ Esco

Tei Shi

Jidenna

Kodie Shane

Mothers

Chastity Belt

Diet Cig

Tkay Maidza

Hand Habits

White Reaper

Beach Slang

The Drums

Swift

Rapsody

Karen Elson

Potty Mouth

Jacob Banks

Hippo Campus

Hayley Kiyoko

Divine Council

Lewis Del Mar

R.LUM.R

Middle Kids

Nick Grant

SSHH

The Regrettes

Tall Heights

The Big Moon

Brandi Cyrus