We lost Chuck Berry yesterday. Without Chuck Berry, there’s no Rolling Stones, there's no Beatles, there's no me. He was an incredibly influential musician and amazing lyricist. Though I'd never sung this song before, I wanted to find a way to pay tribute to him because we owe him so much. Video by @Sallykfischer @sallyfischerpr

A post shared by Sting (@theofficialsting) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT