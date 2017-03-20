Elton John Interviews Father John Misty

Sir Elton John is one of the few classic-rock types who stay impressively current with new music. He recently interviewed Whitney’s Julien Ehrlich for The New York Times, and he uses his Beats 1 radio show Rocket Hour to showcase some of the contemporary music he’s been listening to. On tonight’s episode of the show, he played some Father John Misty and interviewed Josh Tillman himself, who called in to talk about his upcoming album Pure Comedy. They mostly discussed the recording process behind the LP, which was largely analog (as opposed to the “Pro Tools Frankensteins” that FJM’s previous records apparently were). Hear some excerpts from their conversation below.

Hopefully a Tech N9ne interview is next.