Watch T.I. & Ice-T Come Together For Jimmy Kimmel’s Mash-Up Monday

Usually, when Jimmy Kimmel Live hosts its pun-centric Mash-Up Mondays series, it brings together artists with essentially nothing in common, crossing genres up with no care for whether it’ll actually make any sense. But on last night’s show, Kimmel brought together two artists from the same genre, both of whom would probably be happy to share the stage. After combining Lady Antebellum with Bell Biv DeVoe and the Go-Go’s with OK Go, the show combined rap legends of two different eras. ’80s West Coast rap great Ice-T, now a TV institution, teamed up with T.I., who’s always talked about the influence of classic West Coast rap on his own Atlanta music. The two fused two of their tracks, Ice-T’s 1991 classic “O.G. Original Gangster” with T.I.’s 2004 banger “Bring ‘Em Out,” with the two rappers doing their own verses over each other’s beats. It worked pretty well! Check it out below.

It might’ve gotten a tiny bit awkward when Ice was trying to go in over “Bring ‘Em Out” there, but those guys were clearly having fun, and it was cool to see.