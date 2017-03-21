Nite Jewel – “2 Good 2 Be True” Video

Ramona Gonzales had a really busy 2016 — she released a new Nite Jewel album, a collaborative EP with Dâm-Funk, NITE-FUNK, and an album as AMTHST with rapper/producer/E-40 son Droop-E — and she’s not slowing down any time soon. Today, she’s announced another new Nite Jewel album called Real High, which is out 5/5 and features contributions from Dâm-Funk and Julia Holter. She’s also shared a video for lead single “2 Good 2 Be True,” a chilled-out pop song that features Gonzales playing a game with Death on the beach a la The Seventh Seal. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “In The Nite”

02 “Had To Let Me Go”

03 “2 Good 2 Be True”

04 “Real High”

05 “The Answer”

06 “I Don’t Know”

07 “When I Decide (It’s Alright)”

08 “Who U R”

09 “Part Of Me”

10 “Obsession”

11 “R We Talking Long”

Real High is out 5/5 via her own Gloriette Records.