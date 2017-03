Conor Murphy leads St. Louis post-emo road warriors Foxing, and he’s also been working on some music of his own. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Murphy has a new solo project that he’s calling Smidley. And he’s just released “No One Likes You,” his first single. It’s a kitschy, synth-damaged indie-pop jam, and it’s nothing much like what Murphy does with Foxing. Check it out below.

No One Likes You by Smidley

You can buy “No One Likes You” at Bandcamp.