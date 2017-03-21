Molly Burch – “Please Be Mine” Video

Advance singles “Try” and “Wrong For You” marked Molly Burch’s Please Be Mine as a very special sort of throwback, one that refracts familiar retro sounds into pleasing new combinations. She’s a little bit Patsy Cline, a little bit Phil Spector, a little bit William Onyeabor. It all coalesces into a musical entity somewhere between Angel Olsen and early Vampire Weekend.

Today she’s given us a video for the title track. The song is a winsome country tearjerker, and director Jordan Moser matches it with many shots of a mournful Burch carrying a bouquet. Watch below.

Please Be Mine is out now on Captured Tracks. Purchase it here.