Foxygen – “Be Yourself”

Last year, Best Coast contributed a song to Amazon’s kids special An American Girl Story – Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas. And now, California psych-pop duo Foxygen have written a new song for the upcoming An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance, another special based on the American Girl doll line.

“We love the ’70s, and we remember the dolls from when we were growing up, so we felt we were right for the job,” frontman Sam France explains in a press release. “We wrote our song inspired by ’70s television show theme songs. It is also a special song because it is the only Foxygen song so far to feature [Foxygen co-founder Jonathan] Rado on lead vocals in the first verse.”

Recorded on analog equipment to fit with the ’70s theme, “Be Yourself” is a peppy, horn-laden studio-pop jam, and you can hear it below.