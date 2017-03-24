Bipolar Sunshine – “Are You Happy”

With his DJ Snake collaboration “Middle,” Bipolar Sunshine (aka Adio Marchant) scored one of 2016’s biggest hits and one of my favorite pop songs of the year. Now the Manchester-born, LA-based singer is back with his first solo single in several years. “Are You Happy” is one of those songs you can appreciate on both an emotional and intellectual level. Sonically it’s pure pleasure: a house track gone power ballad, all humongous piano chords and monster hooks. The mood is triumphant and melancholy all at once, which perfectly aligns with lyrics about the charade of pretending life is fulfilling when it’s not. Listen below.

“Are You Happy” is out today on Interscope.