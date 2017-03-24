Future Islands – “Cave”

In a couple of weeks, the great Baltimore trio Future Islands will give us their new album The Far Field. They gave us an early taste when they shared first single “Ran,” and now they’ve dropped a new song called “Cave” onto the internet. Like “Ran,” this is firmly within the Future Islands wheelhouse, which is a tough thing to describe. It’s a sort of evocative, emotional, propulsive synthpop anthem, except with an expansive indie rock production sensibility, and you know it when you hear it because nobody else does anything remotely like it. For the lyric video, they’ve brought in Jonathan Lamberton, American Sign Language interpreter for New York mayor Bill De Blasio, to sign out the entire song, which makes for a weirdly hypnotic visual. Check it out below.

The Far Field is out 4/7 via 4AD.