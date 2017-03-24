Watch Migos Join The Roots For A Pair Of Ridiculous Tonight Show Performances

Migos’ weirdly mournful trap banger “T-Shirt,” a single from their stellar new album Culture, might be my favorite song of 2017 thus far, and it most certainly has my favorite video. Last night, the Atlanta trio were musical guests on The Tonight Show, and they used their performance to riff on the wintery video. Performing with the Roots backing them up, they wore enormous fur coats and ski goggles while fake snow fell all around them. It looked awesome. They also did a bit where they joined the Roots and Fallon to perform their monster hit “Bad & Boujee” while banging on office supplies, with everyone wearing rumpled office clothes. Keyboardist James “Kamal” Grey was straight-up just ripping paper from a legal pad. Watch both performances below.

Culture is out now on Quality Control/300 Entertainment/Atlantic.