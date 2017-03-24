Stream Mike Will Made-It Ransom 2

The trailblazing and massively popular Atlanta producer Mike Will Made-It is riding a tremendous years-long hot streak, and today, he caps it all off with the release of his new album Ransom 2. It’s both a compilation and a production showcase, and it features appearances from many of rap’s A-listers. We’ve already posted “Gucci On My” (with 21 Savage, YG, and Migos), “Come Down” (with Chief Keef and Rae Sremmurd), “Razzle Dazzle” (with Future), and, perhaps most impressively, “Perfect Pint” (with Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, and Rae Sremmurd). The album also features appearances from Rihanna, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, and many, many others. Stream the whole thing below.

Ransom 2 is out today on Ear Drummers/Interscope.