Arca’s self-titled album sure is shaping up to be a thing of beauty. Our latest preview arrives today in the form of “Saunter,” a skittery and dramatic procession that ramps up to sublime operatic heights. In addition to its appearance on the album, “Saunter” will be packaged with “Reverie” on a 12″ single limited to 220 copies. That’s the single art above. Hear “Saunter” below.

Arca is out 4/7 on XL, and the “Reverie” b/w “Saunter” single is out the same day. Pre-order both here.