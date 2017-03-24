Kevin Gates Was Arrested This Morning Just As He Was Getting Out Of Prison

Kevin Gates is one of rap’s biggest stars right now, but he’s also one of rap’s most troubled. And he’s not making things any easier for himself. Back in October, Gates was sentenced to six months in prison on a battery charge. He’d been sent there after kicking an 18-year-old female fan in the chest while onstage; he was mad because she kept grabbing his shorts while performing. TMZ reports that Gates was scheduled to be released this morning. But during his release, something else happened. He got arrested again.

As Gates’ release was being processed, police arrested him once again, this time on an outstanding weapons-related warrant. His new charge is a felony, and he’s got a hearing scheduled for later today.