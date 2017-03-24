Land Of Talk – “This Time”

Elizabeth Powell’s excellent indie rock endeavor Land Of Talk is back in action, with tour dates and a new album and all. “Inner Lover,” our first preview of new album Life After Youth, was both a reminder of Powell’s dynamic songwriting and proof that she’s still evolving as an artist. Sharon Van Etten tweeted the news that she collaborated with Powell on Life After Youth, and today we get a second new track called “This Time,” a slowly intensifying sequence that shimmers and sighs with nervous tension and openhearted beauty. “I don’t wanna waste it this time/ And see faith as the end of me,” Powell sings, eventually building to the refrain, “I believe I don’t know what you want.” Listen below.

Life After Youth is out 5/19 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.