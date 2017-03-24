The New Pornographers – “Whiteout Conditions”

Canadian power-pop hall-of-famers the New Pornographers are going to drop a new bomb of endorphin-rush melodies on us in just two weeks with the release of their new album Whiteout Conditions. We’ve heard their early tracks “High Ticket Attractions” and “This Is The World Of The Theater.” And now they’ve shared the album’s title track, a fiery high-octane indie rock banger. It’s one of those New Pornos songs so overstuffed with sounds and melodies that it seems like it shouldn’t all hang together, even though it totally does. Listen to it below.

Whiteout Conditions is out 4/7 on Collected Works Records.