Tiny Vipers – “K.I.S.S.”

It has been eight god damn years since Jesy Fortino, the Seattle musician who records as Tiny Vipers, released Life On Earth, a stark and gorgeous album of enigmatic acoustic songs. Today, she’s finally announced her follow-up, and it promises to be nothing whatsoever like Life On Earth. NPR reports that there’s a new Tiny Vipers album coming out this spring, and it’s almost entirely instrumental, ambient synth-drone music. “K.I.S.S.,” the first song that Fortino has shared from her forthcoming Laughter LP, is apparently the only track to feature her voice prominently. And even there, it’s buried and muffled in waves of haunted keyboard. Check it out below, via NPR.

Laughter is out 5/5 on Ba Da Bing.