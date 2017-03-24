Njomza – “Hear Me”

Electronically inclined R&B-pop singer Njomza has an EP called Sad For You coming soon. I was a big fan of the title track, and new single “Hear Me” is further amping up my anticipation. It’s a mid-tempo synth-pop track with the spirit of a ballad and the propulsive force a Chvrches song. “Can you hear me?” she sings, transmitting messages to a former lover such as “I can’t get over you” and “I won’t stop loving you.” So it’s not a case of reinventing the wheel, just gorgeously executing timeless musical and lyrical tropes. Hear it!

Sad For You is out 4/7 via Mac Miller’s Remember imprint. Pre-order it here.