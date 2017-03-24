Stream The Jesus And Mary Chain Damage And Joy

Today is the day that the great, bleary-eyed Scottish rock band the Jesus And Mary Chain release Damage And Joy, their first new album in 17 years. In the time that passed since 1998’s Munki, they’ve broken up and reunited, but they still sound very much like themselves. The new album seems to exist out of time and space; it’s got the sort of ultra-cool, guitar-driven, hooks-for-days songs that simply do not exist anymore. We’ve posted “Amputation” and “Always Sad,” and guests like Sky Ferreira and Isobel Campbell show up elsewhere on the album. It’s really good, and you should do yourself a favor and stream it below.

Damage And Joy is out today on ADA/Warner Music.