Blood Orange – “With HIm / Best To You / Better Numb” Video

Blood Orange has released a new short film that features three songs from last year’s Freetown Sound. The tracks included in the clip are “With Him,” “Best To You,” and “Better Numb,” and they’re stitched together by spoken word and atmospheric interstitials. “Best To You”‘s featured vocalist Lorely Rodriguez (aka Empress Of) shows up to sing her part on the track, wrapped in another’s embrace. It was directed by Luke Gilford and Devonté Hynes. You can watch the video for the next 24 hours (before it becomes a TIDAL exclusive) below.

Freetown Sound is out now via Domino.