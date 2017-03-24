The Cool Kids – “TV Dinner”

Crispy, minimalist Chicago rap greats the Cool Kids went their separate ways for a few years, but they’re back together now and regularly cranking out new bangers like “Connect Four” and the Maxo Kream collab “Running Man.” Today, they’ve let loose with a new one called “TV Dinner,” and the track really shows how well their whole icy-808-blat aesthetic has aged. It’s the same sort of track they were making 10 years ago, but it feels very right now. Listen to it below, via Fake Shore Drive.

The Cool Kids’ new album Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe is reportedly coming this spring.