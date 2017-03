Marissa Nadler released a beautiful album called Strangers in the spring of 2016, and soon after she put out a companion EP of bedroom recordings. Most of those tracks were recorded on acoustic guitar, and today, Nadler debuted a brand new, similarly sparse song as part of the Our First 100 Days compilation. It’s called “Rosemary,” and it’s a lilting, nostalgic song about finding and losing a companion. Listen below.

Our First 100 Days by Our First 100 Days