Father John Misty’s endless parade of interviews to promote his forthcoming album Pure Comedy continues. He recently went on BBC One’s Breakfast morning talk show, and the most surprising thing about it is just how normal it is. He’s sarcastic and willfully obtuse throughout, sure, but when he doesn’t have a music journalist to bounce off of to inflame with his hot takes about the industry, he’s shockingly docile. See below.

This has been your Father John Misty Said Another Thing Update.