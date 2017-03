Father John Misty kicked off his European tour earlier this week, and he played a few unreleased songs from his forthcoming album Pure Comedy during his set. Watch him perform “Bigger Paper Bag” and “Birdie” in full and watch a clip of a new one called “Smoochie” at a show in Amsterdam via Pitchfork below.

Once in a lifetime Father John Misty in Paris A post shared by Kim Habicht (@kimhabicht) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

He also covered Tim Heidecker’s “Trump’s Private Pilot” live at the same show. He previously released a cover of it.

Pure Comedy is out 4/7 via Sub Pop/Bella Union.