Stream Pile A Hairshirt Of Purpose

Boston’s favorite rock band is back! Well, frontman Rick Maguire isn’t actually based in Boston anymore — as he said in our interview with him last month, he’s been holed up in a cabin in Georgia — but surely Pile will always be synonymous with their hometown. Their fifth album, A Hairshirt Of Purpose, comes out next week — we’ve heard “Texas,” “Dogs,” and “Leaning On A Wheel” so far — and now you can listen to the album in full! Stream it below.
Tour Dates:
04/02 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
04/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale
04/12 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*
04/13 Washington, DC @ DC9*
04/14 Durham, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse*
04/15 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight*
04/16 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records*
04/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)*
04/18 Birmingham, AL @ The Syndicate Lounge*
04/19 Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder (Florida State University)*
04/20 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*
04/21 Houston, TX @ The Satellite Bar*
04/22 Austin, TX @ Sidewinder*
04/23 Dallas, TX @ Three Links*
04/26 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*
04/27 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*
04/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*
04/30 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*
05/02 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*
05/03 Seattle, WA @ The Black Lodge*
05/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock*
05/06 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge*
05/07 Omaha, NE @ River City Star*
05/09 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry*
05/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*
05/11 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean*
05/12 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar*
05/13 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s*
05/14 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar*
* w/ Gnarwhal
A Hairshirt Of Purpose is out 3/31 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.