Stream Pile A Hairshirt Of Purpose

Boston’s favorite rock band is back! Well, frontman Rick Maguire isn’t actually based in Boston anymore — as he said in our interview with him last month, he’s been holed up in a cabin in Georgia — but surely Pile will always be synonymous with their hometown. Their fifth album, A Hairshirt Of Purpose, comes out next week — we’ve heard “Texas,” “Dogs,” and “Leaning On A Wheel” so far — and now you can listen to the album in full! Stream it below.

Tour Dates:

04/02 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale

04/12 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*

04/13 Washington, DC @ DC9*

04/14 Durham, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse*

04/15 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight*

04/16 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records*

04/17 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)*

04/18 Birmingham, AL @ The Syndicate Lounge*

04/19 Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder (Florida State University)*

04/20 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*

04/21 Houston, TX @ The Satellite Bar*

04/22 Austin, TX @ Sidewinder*

04/23 Dallas, TX @ Three Links*

04/26 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*

04/27 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*

04/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

04/30 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

05/02 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

05/03 Seattle, WA @ The Black Lodge*

05/05 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock*

05/06 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge*

05/07 Omaha, NE @ River City Star*

05/09 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry*

05/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club*

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean*

05/12 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar*

05/13 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s*

05/14 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar*

* w/ Gnarwhal

A Hairshirt Of Purpose is out 3/31 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.