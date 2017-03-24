Ezra Koenig Gives An Update On Vampire Weekend LP4 Currently Titled Mitsubishi Macchiato

We’re all eagerly curious about a new Vampire Weekend album, doubly so because it’ll be the first one without Rostam Batmanglij as a part of the band. Ezra Koenig just posted a short update on the progress of the new album in an Instagram post.

He says that the album still has a working title of Mitsubishi Macchiato (a … joke? .. he made back when Rostam left the band), and that “it’s a lil more springtime than the last one” and adds that “guitar’s not dead.” He says that there are songs called “Conversation” and “Flower Moon,” at least for now. And he says that he spent 2015 working on “a vibey project you’ll hear abt soon.” Hm! Read Koenig’s full message below.

every day I get comments & questions about the next Vampire Weekend album. obviously, we gotta take our time & get it right but the fans deserve some information. I know it feels like it’s been an eternity since the last one but time…is strange. this is what’s been happening: 2013- MVOTC release

2014 – still touring/promoting

2015 – mental health year (putting 3 albums in stores was taxing), worked on a vibey project you’ll hear abt soon

2016- writing LP4, long days in the library researching w/ the grad students

2017 – recording, trying to finish ASAP what else can I tell you without playing myself? hmm, it’s a lil more springtime than the last one. guitar’s not dead. there are songs (currently) called “Conversation” & “Flower Moon.” Flower Moon is hard to finish but I think it belongs on the album. working title is still Mitsubishi Macchiato cuz it is a helpful concept. I should probably stop there cuz all of that information is subject to change & I can’t tell you the really good stuff anyway 🍍🔥🍍🎶🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕🌖🌗🌘🌚