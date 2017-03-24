Agent blå – “Rote Learning”

Youthful Gothenburg rockers Agent blå have announced their debut album. It’s called Agent Blue, which is what Agent blå means in Swedish. As with their recently reissued “Strand,” the new LP’s lead single “Rote Learning” is a little bit post-punk, a little bit indie-pop, and 100% rad — a loud bash of teenage feelings, if you will, but with a little more drama and a lot more keyboards. The chorus: “Tell me what the fuck we’re doing!” What we’re doing, I hope, is pressing play.

Tracklist:

01 “Derogatory Embrace”

02 “Strand”

03 “(Don’t) Talk To Strangers”

04 “Red, White Rose”

05 “Rote Learning”

06 “Lucid”

07 “Frustrerad”

08. “Dream Boy Dream”

09 “21:38″

10 “Faust”

Agent Blue is out 6/9 on Kanine/Luxury. Pre-order it here.