Man Arrested For Stealing John Legend’s $25k Cufflinks

John Legend was briefly and terrifyingly separated from his $25,000 cufflinks today. TMZ reports that a livery cab driver swiped Legend’s bag at New York’s JFK Airport after a Delta greeter accidentally left it unattended on a luggage cart. The bag contained $500 of clothes, a $500 pair of glasses, and the aforementioned pair of emerald-encrusted Cartier Panther cufflinks. The culprit was identified through surveillance camera footage and arrested, and Legend was tearfully reunited with his cufflinks.

This story is untrue. We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart https://t.co/an9mKutBcj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017

The bag was taken because it was left unattended. The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017