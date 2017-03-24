Man Arrested For Stealing John Legend’s $25k Cufflinks

John Legend was briefly and terrifyingly separated from his $25,000 cufflinks today. TMZ reports that a livery cab driver swiped Legend’s bag at New York’s JFK Airport after a Delta greeter accidentally left it unattended on a luggage cart. The bag contained $500 of clothes, a $500 pair of glasses, and the aforementioned pair of emerald-encrusted Cartier Panther cufflinks. The culprit was identified through surveillance camera footage and arrested, and Legend was tearfully reunited with his cufflinks.
The bag was taken because it was left unattended. The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017
Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been "handled". pic.twitter.com/V3k0kvwQkY
— John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017