Man Arrested For Stealing John Legend’s $25k Cufflinks

Man Arrested For Stealing John Legend's $25k Cufflinks

John Legend was briefly and terrifyingly separated from his $25,000 cufflinks today. TMZ reports that a livery cab driver swiped Legend’s bag at New York’s JFK Airport after a Delta greeter accidentally left it unattended on a luggage cart. The bag contained $500 of clothes, a $500 pair of glasses, and the aforementioned pair of emerald-encrusted Cartier Panther cufflinks. The culprit was identified through surveillance camera footage and arrested, and Legend was tearfully reunited with his cufflinks.

Tags: John Legend