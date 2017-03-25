Papa Roach Address Viral Ryancare Tweet

The American Health Care Act, Paul Ryan’s bill intended to replace Obamacare, just failed in spectacular fashion. So it makes sense that Ryan, the world’s biggest Rage Against The Machine fan, would want to drown his sorrows in the sweet, sweet strains of Papa Roach’s “Last Resort,” as Shit My Dad Says creator Justin Halpern suggested on Twitter yesterday:

ooof the kicker on this New York Times story… pic.twitter.com/YO6Wq3k5vK — Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) March 24, 2017

Unfortunately, it wasn’t true — Halpern’s screenshot was doctored, of course, and the actual kicker of the NYT article was decidedly more mundane. But it still seemed hilariously plausible, and the joke quickly took on a life of its own, enough that Halpern felt the need to clarify that it was indeed a joke:

I honestly thought my Paul Ryan/ Papa Roach photoshop joke was obvious, but, I was wrong. He is SUCH a tool it was believable. — Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) March 24, 2017

Eventually, even Papa Roach got in on the joke:

https://twitter.com/paparoach/status/845464996695883776

…but seriously Last Resort was written about suicide, if anyone is feeling defeated get help at @800273TALK — Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 25, 2017

When Papa Roach can punch down at you, you know you’re really not doing so hot.