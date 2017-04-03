Showtime Goma – “Big Disaster” Video

Jen Goma of Philly shoegazers A Sunny Day In Glasgow is set to release her first solo effort Smiley Face this June under the name Showtime Goma. We haven’t heard from A Sunny Day In Glasglow since their double EP Planning Weed Like It’s Acid / Life Is Loss dropped at the end of 2015, and Goma has since been spending her time performing and collaborating with artists across the country. Showtime Goma lets us hear the first of what’s to come by giving her song “Big Disaster” the music video treatment. Shot like a home video as Goma and her friend embark on a road trip of sorts in their van, the clip follows them dancing at gas stations and surrounded by miles of road as far as the eye can see.

“Big Disaster” itself is anything but, a jovial dive into video game-esque synths and Goma’s captivating vocals. The song is boundless, shifting its shape throughout its three minute run-time, teetering from sugary pop and sassy, soulful deliveries. In the music video, things take a dark turn at the end as the two stumble upon something they definitely shouldn’t have in the middle of the night — a twist ending to an otherwise upbeat storyline.

The song is one of many to feature contributions from Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier, as Goma explains:

I had a bunch of songs and originally Greg and I were only going to work on a few of them but as amazing luck and good fortune would have it Greg, between Deerhoof tours, was able to make an appearance on almost every song on the album. Whether it’s a Keith Richardsy riff or a sweet cracked/legit plugin, we worked on all of the songs together and I can hear him all over the record.

Check out the music video for “Big Disaster” below, as well as the album’s tracklist and this month’s tour dates.

Tracklist:

01 “Oh Shit”

02 “Big Disaster”

03 “Propel”

04 “Come And Know Me Better Man”

05 “Take The Ring”

06 “Distract Me From Work”

07 “Chug”

08 “How R U?”

09 “What’s A Fight Look Like”

10 “Secret NRG”

Showtime Goma are hitting the road starting tomorrow with another solo project: Nancy Feast AKA Teeny Lieberson of the band Teen. The two are collaborating for special, live-only performances through the first two weeks of the month.

04/04 Athens, GA @ Go Bar

04/05 New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf (opening for Of Montreal)

04/07 Tallahassee, FL @ Bread & Roses Kitchen

04/08 Gainesville, FL @ Superfun

04/09 Miami, FL @ Space Mountain

04/11 Richmond, VA @ TBA

04/12 Baltimore, MD @ TBA

04/13 Hudson, NY @ The Half Moon

04/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

Smiley Face is out 6/16. Pre-order it here.