Mount Kimbie – “We Go Home Together” (Feat. James Blake) Video

Mount Kimbie came up with James Blake, making vaporous, ambient-leaning electronic music together in London circa 2009. And on “We Go Home Together,” their first official single since 2013’s underrated Cold Spring Fault Less Youth, the duo reunite with their old pal, swaddling his plaintive croon in more foggy organs and synths. It’s unclear if the track is just a one-off or a sign of a new full-length on the horizon, but it sure is nice, and it comes with an appropriately impressionistic music video from director Frank Lebon. Watch and listen below.

