Amber Arcades – “Can’t Say That We Tried”

Upon the release of “It Changes,” we learned Amber Arcades have a new EP on the way. Now we know that EP is called Cannonball and will also include Annelotte De Graaf’s cover of Nick Drake’s “Which Will.” Today she’s sharing another track from the project: The bleary organ and guitar ballad “Can’t Say That We Tried” is one of the sparsest tracks in De Graaf’s arsenal, though it eventually builds to a glorious climax without ever adding drums — think Spiritualized x EMA. She told DIY all about it:

I feel like a lot of times when I am attracted to a certain person or situation, it is not so much the person or situation itself but more my idea of what they represent, and this idea does not necessarily represent reality in any way. Getting to know people is scary because it necessarily requires you to burry your idealised version of a person and thereby burry a little piece of yourself or your childlike dreams maybe. But then again if you run away the moment someone doesn’t seem to nicely conform to your idealised vision you can’t really say you’ve tried or given anything a fair shot.

Listen below.

Cannonball is out 6/2 on Heavenly. Pre-order it on vinyl or digitally.