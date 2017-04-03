Watch Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby Cover Everclear’s “Santa Monica” In Baltimore

For a couple of weeks, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby have been on tour together, with both Katie Crutchfield and Morby playing entirely solo, leaving their backing bands at home. And last night, they wrapped that tour up with a show at Baltimore’s Creative Alliance. They found an inspired way to cap things off: Teaming up together onstage for a stripped-down cover of Everclear’s everlasting 1995 alt-rock radio nugget “Santa Monica.” Morby and Crutchfield’s version was soft and gentle and lovely, and you really need to hear the way Crutchfield delivers the line about how she just wants to see some paaaaaaalm trees. Crutchfield posted a video of the performance on Twitter; check it out below.

best way to end this amazing tour. "santa monica" by everclear sung by me & @kevinmorby pic.twitter.com/m4X5m0cGO9 — waxahatchee (@k_crutchfield) April 3, 2017

The unexpected covers are one of the best reasons to go see Waxahatchee live. I’ve seen Crutchfield do Paul Simon and Lucinda Williams in ways that pretty much knocked me dead.