At The Drive In – “Hostage Stamps” Video

At The Drive In are releasing their first album in nearly 17 years next month, and today they’ve shared the third single from it, “Hostage Stamps,” which comes on the heels of “Incurably Innocent” and “Governed By Contagions.” The new song comes attached to a stop-motion/digital animation hybrid video directed by Rob Shaw and Damon Locks that mirrors the track’s antagonistic approach. Cedric Bixler-Zavala had this to say about the song via a press release:

[It’s] like walking through the hallway in some war-torn ghetto and reading the writing on the wall. When you hear things like, ‘Raise your nithing pole,’ I don’t think anyone will know what that is right away, but when you look it up, it’s this curse. We are going to be victorious. Here’s the fucking head on the stake in front of our army. We’re coming back. It’s reading the writing on the wall. It’s going and keeping your ear to the ground and listening to the heartbeat of young people.

Watch and listen below.

in • ter a • li • a is out 5/5 via Rise Records.