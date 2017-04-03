Rae Sremmurd Tease SremmLife 3 With A New Song At OSU

With their 2015 debut SremmLife, Mississippi brothers Rae Sremmurd had one of the biggest, catchiest, most joyous pop-rap albums in recent memory. Its follow-up, last year’s SremmLife 2, was looking like a flop before “Black Beatles” suddenly emerged as one of the year’s biggest songs, so that one will now go down as a success, too. So you will probably not be shocked to learn that there is now a new one called SremmLife 3 on the way. The duo teased it with a tweet over the weekend:

Sremm 3 — Black Beatles (@RaeSremmurd) April 1, 2017

And last night, as Miss Info points out, they did a new song during a show at Ohio State University. The video is a noisy, chaotic mess, and you can’t hear much about the new song other than the chant that will probably serve as its hook, but here’s a fan-made video anyway:

Based on limited evidence, I would not expect any kind of vast departure on this new album.