Nick Hakim’s debut full-length, Green Twins, is due out in May by way of ATO and we’ve already heard its first single “Bet She Looks Like You.” Today, Hakim presented us with the album’s title track. “Green Twins” is a soulful dive into one of Hakim’s signature psychedelic soundscapes. Listen below.

Green Twins is out 5/19 on ATO Records.