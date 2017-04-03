Smoke DZA – “The Club” (Feat. Westside Gunn & Conway)

AJ Styles, probably the best pro wrestler in the world today, had a big night last night. First, he defeated Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania, hitting the Phenomenal Forearm after McMahon missed an absolutely absurd shooting star press. And then he got to hear three much-loved underground rappers go in over his pretty great theme music. Harlem veteran Smoke DZA has a tradition where, every year on Wrestlemania night, he’ll release a mixtape of himself rapping over wrestlers’ theme songs. And on the Ringside V, the newest edition, he recruits the great Buffalo hardheads Westside Gunn and Conway to tear apart that Styles theme song — dropping many, many wrestling references along the way. All three of these guys are big and vocal wrestling fans, so expect some deep nerdery. I especially like Conway’s line about stacking the bricks high as Great Khali. Listen below.

Ringside V also has DZA rapping over the music from Kurt Angle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and wrestler Jeff Jarrett and Kassius Ohno make appearances. Check it out here.